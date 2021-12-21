Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month High at $337.68

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $337.68 and last traded at $336.68, with a volume of 94740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.72 and its 200 day moving average is $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,071 shares of company stock valued at $61,304,164. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Morningstar by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

