Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $115,620.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 133,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,651. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several research firms have commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

