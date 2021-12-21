Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $191,000.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,651. The firm has a market cap of $919.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.