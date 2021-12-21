mStable USD (MUSD) Market Cap Reaches $41.35 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.35 million and $252,848.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,980.76 or 0.98878526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.00 or 0.01083975 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

