mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $252,848.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,980.76 or 0.98878526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.00 or 0.01083975 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

