M&T Bank Corp Acquires 55,022 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,022 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 163,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

