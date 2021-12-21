M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

