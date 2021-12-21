M&T Bank Corp Buys 136 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,702.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.19 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,870.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

