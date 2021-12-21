M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,531 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

