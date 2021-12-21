M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,894 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 275.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 128.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 77.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

