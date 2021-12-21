M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

