M&T Bank Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 203.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.63 and its 200-day moving average is $419.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.41 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.52.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

