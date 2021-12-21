M&T Bank Corp Has $2.77 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:BR opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average is $170.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

