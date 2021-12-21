M&T Bank Corp Has $3.22 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

NYSE:TDG opened at $581.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

