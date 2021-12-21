M&T Bank Corp Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

