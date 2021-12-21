M&T Bank Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

