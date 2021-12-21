M&T Bank Corp Has $3.63 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 103.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 134.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

