M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.