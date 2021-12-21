M&T Bank Corp Purchases 19,759 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 348,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

