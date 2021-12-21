M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amcor by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

