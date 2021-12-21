M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Ventas stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

