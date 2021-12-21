M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,046 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 565.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.