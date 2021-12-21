M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,485 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.