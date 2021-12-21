M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,007 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,097,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

SITE stock opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

