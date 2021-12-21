M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,029 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

NYSE:BILL opened at $242.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.65.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

