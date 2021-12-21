M&T Bank Corp Sells 590 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $255.90 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $266.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

