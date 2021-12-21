M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $14,476,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

