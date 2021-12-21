MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.07

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.07 and traded as low as C$55.35. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$56.64, with a volume of 47,239 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.7900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

