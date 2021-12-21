MX TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.22 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $220.35 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

