Myriad Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,726.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Myriad has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $20,726.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,810,904,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

