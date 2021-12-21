MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,092 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 call options.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

