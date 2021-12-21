Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0236 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,910.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,954,169 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

