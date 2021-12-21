Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Achieves $26.01 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $49,674.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,119.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00894446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00254587 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026376 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

