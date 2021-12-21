NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 19,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 39,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

NNXPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.