NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:GRA traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,488. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$9.03.

