Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0035

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $94,751.96 and $7,152.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,753,219 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

