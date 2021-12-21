National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $248,821.65 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,386 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $784,346.76.

On Friday, December 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,924,795.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43.

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of NRC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.71. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

