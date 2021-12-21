Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) & Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Critical Review

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus 9.56% 42.62% 21.38% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

67.5% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nautilus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nautilus and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 2 3 0 2.60 Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Nautilus currently has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 163.82%. Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.58%. Given Nautilus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Solo Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $552.56 million 0.36 $65.47 million $2.10 3.01 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nautilus has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Summary

Nautilus beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising. The company was founded by Arthur Allen Jones in April 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

