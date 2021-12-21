Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $26.18 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and $540,289.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010574 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,455,352 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.