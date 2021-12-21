NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $8.77 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and approximately $277.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.77 or 0.00018058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,398,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

