Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $646,677.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005871 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,799,666 coins and its circulating supply is 18,472,071 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

