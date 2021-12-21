Neenah (NYSE:NP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.82

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 66569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

