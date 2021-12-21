Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. 8,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Neogen by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neogen by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

