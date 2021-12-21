Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $9.44. Neonode shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 31,200 shares.

The company has a market cap of $122.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Neonode during the second quarter worth $112,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

