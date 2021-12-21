Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer Buys 35,000 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $172,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 31,500 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $166,320.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 104,520 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 3,514 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $19,959.52.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 6,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

