Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Purchases $166,320.00 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 35,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $172,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $587,402.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 3,514 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,959.52.

UEPS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 6,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,851. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.