Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $593.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $645.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

