Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $95.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.62.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

