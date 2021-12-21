New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,618 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of LTC Properties worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

