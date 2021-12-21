NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.63 or 0.00896670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00256130 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003972 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

